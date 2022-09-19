FBC Sports to air local boxing

Winston Hill [middle] with FBC TV Manager, Vinal Raj

Fans will have a chance to witness some local boxing action this weekend as the delayed coverage of the Lewis Hill Boxing promotion ‘Homecoming’ will air on FBC Sports.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today put pen to paper on its partnership for this weekend’s promotion.

Boxers with the likes of Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo, Gabrielli Ravalawa and Apisai Naciqa will be in action at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on Saturday.

Former amateur boxer and promoter, Winston Hill says this will auger well for them.

“The whole program will be covered on delayed on FBC Sports. This is a fantastic partnership where we can allow something of this magnitude to be shown to the rest of Fiji and hopefully to the rest of the world.”



FBC TV Manager, Vinal Raj says it’s exciting to have local boxing action shown on our television platform.

“It’s been a while since we last covered any local boxing and its always exciting for the whole team to bring something new and different to our channel and we are looking forward to these matches this weekend.”

The event will open with the amateur division at 4pm with five boxers showcasing their skills before seven professional bouts will take place.

Tickets for VIP seats cost $50, grandstand is going for $30 for adults and $15 for kids under the age of 15.



