FABA to raise a number of issues at AIBA Oceania Forum

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association will be raising a number of issues at the International Amateur Boxing Association 2020 Oceania Forum.

The forum will take place at the Intercontinental Resort on Saturday.

Sixteen national boxing federations in the Oceania region will be present at this forum where issues on the development of the sport in the region will be discussed.

FABA President Manasa Baravilala says this is a good opportunity for the Pacific Island countries to voice their concerns and discuss ways in which the sport can move forward.

“We’re just grateful for this opportunity that the 16 Oceania countries are able to come and meet him and articulate some of the needs of the region especially the Pacific islands. So this is an opportunity for us to raise a lot of these development issues.”

The AIBA President, Dr Mohamed Moustahsane will attend the forum for the first time.