Evander Holyfield open to Mike Tyson rematch for charity

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield would fight Mike Tyson again – if his old rival asks.

Holyfield, 57, who retired in 2014, won their two previous bouts in the 1990s, including the infamous ‘Bite Fight’ in 1997 when Tyson was disqualified.

Both have planned returns for charity and Holyfield said a three-round fight was possible “if [Tyson] wants to”.

Article continues after advertisement

Holyfield had the last of his 57 professional bouts in 2011 when he recorded his 44th victory with a technical knockout against Denmark’s Brian Nielsen in Copenhagen.

Tyson, 53, who became the youngest world heavyweight champion when he won the title aged 20 in 1986, last fought professionally in 2005 when his 58th contest ended in his sixth defeat, against Irishman Kevin McBride.