Boxing

Deontay Wilder won't step aside from Tyson Fury fight: Bob Arum

| @BBCWorld
May 21, 2021 10:04 am
Deontay Wilder will not step aside to allow Tyson Fury to fight Anthony Joshua in August, Fury's US promoter Bob Arum said. [Source: BBC]

Fury, 32, agreed to face Joshua, 31, in Saudi Arabia.

Fury, 32, agreed to face Joshua, 31, in Saudi Arabia.

But Wilder’s team forced an arbitration hearing which concluded he had a contractual right to face Fury for a third time.

The latest fight is set to take place in Las Vegas on 24 July.

“There’s no chance he [Wilder] will step aside,” Arum told Boxing Social.

“Whatever it is, the judge said he had a right to the rematch and we are going to go ahead with it.”

Arum said Fury was angry when he learned that the fight against American Wilder will take place, adding: “It is what it is.

“He will take out his frustration and anger on Wilder and he tells me he will knock Wilder out quicker than he did last time.”

Fury stopped Wilder in seven rounds in February 2020 to become WBC world heavyweight champion, 14 months on from when the pair shared a thrilling draw in a first meeting.

A third fight was slated for 2020 but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and an injury to Wilder, 35, prompted Fury to focus on facing Joshua.

