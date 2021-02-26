Davule eyes Commonwealth Games

National Amateur Boxing champion Jone Koroilagilagi Davule is one of Fiji’s medal prospect for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After bowing out of the Olympic Games qualifiers last year, Davule mapped out a two year plan.

The Kadavu boxer says it won’t be an easy feat but he believes he has enough time on his hands.

“To compete here in the local competition cause in overseas there are more than 100 and 200 fights like I fought with champions and gold medalist and like me with not more than 50 fights, this is something I have to work on”

Since international exposure is not possible any time soon, Davule says self-training is the only way forward.

Boxing Fiji President, Manasa Baravilala, says for now Davule is focusing on challenging local boxers.

“Athletes at that level they are continuously training so hopefully we will see some good challenge with Jone, I think Jone shouldn’t take for granted that hes going to win, there’s some up and coming boxers in Fiji right now who can take him on”

Davule had a good start to the year winning the first 2020 TJ’s Golden Glove Boxing Championship last week at the Commander Stanley Brown Gym in Suva.

He was also named 2020 Boxing Fiji’s best and fairest amateur boxer of the year.