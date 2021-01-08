Home

Dates set for postponed boxing championship

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 8, 2021 12:28 pm

The TJ’s 2020 Golden Gloves National Boxing Championship has been confirmed for 26th and 27th of next month.

The competition which was scheduled late last year was postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Boxing Fiji has confirmed the semi-finals will also be held on the first day.

Article continues after advertisement

Boxers will be fighting for the premier annual amateur boxing award which is the Commander Stanley Brown Memorial Trophy.

The list of boxers that will be participating will be released soon.

The event is set to take place at the Stanley Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay.

