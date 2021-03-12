Commission to look into behavior of boxers

The Fiji Boxing Commission will be looking into the misconduct of two boxers during the South Pacific Boxing Promotions in Nadi last night.

During the main supporting bout, Ronald Naidu floored his opponent Nathan Singh in the 10th round which was called off by the referee.

Singh’s corner claimed it was a controversial decision as Nathan was not given a standing count.

During the tense moment, Nathan’s older brother Sebastian Singh was unsportsmanlike as he swore at the Fiji Boxing Commission.

He was escorted out of Prince Charles Park by Police.



[Ronald Naidu’s trainer Francis Shane]

Police also had to intervene and restrain Fiji’s Heavyweight champion James Singh after an altercation with Ronald Naidu’s trainer Francis Shane.

It’s not clear how the heated argument started but around five officers had to hold Singh down in an attempt to cool things.

The Commission states they do not condone such behaviour.