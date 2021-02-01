Chand should come ready: Daunivavana

Middleweight fighter Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana has challenged his opponent Abhay Chand to come prepared for their fight next month.

Daunivavana will challenge Chand for the Middleweight title in the South Pacific Boxing Promotions May event.

The 24-year-old says after last month’s fight with Sebastian Singh ended in a draw, he is determined to go a step further in his next fight.

“I’ll be expecting a really tough fight, probably the toughest fight I’ve put into my boxing career, he’s a much experienced fighter and I really need to prepare well and so far I’ve been doing a lot of hard training”.

Daunivavana adds he’s training to win and even promoter Freddy Chand says fans can expect some excitement next month.

“Its all set to go as all media has said IBO title, Ronald Naidu and Jese Ravudi. We got Shamal Anuj and Ritesh Goundar, we got our main supporting bout, Joseph Kwadjo is making a return to boxing”.

The boxing event will be held on the 22nd of next month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.