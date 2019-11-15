Chand plans for first 2021 boxing promotion

Despite setbacks over the last two weeks, the Boxing Commission of Fiji is looking forward to more promotions next year.

One particular promoter is already planning his next event in three months.

His boxing event two weeks ago was heavily criticized for the absence of the heavyweight belt, but promoter Freddy Chand says he is not stepping back.

Chand says his next promotion is expected to be held in March next year.

“Our main bout will be confirmed this week but obviously country’s top boxer will be in this show”.

Chand who organized two boxing events this year and adds his next one in March is likely to have some former stars lined up.

“Country’s top boxers mean Abhay Chand, Jese Ravudi, maybe we can see Alifereti Kauyaca, Joseph Kwadjo, James Singh, maybe some former boxers like Opeti Tagi return to the ring so that’s our plans”.

Fiji Heavyweight champion James Singh is expected to feature in first promotion of the New Year.