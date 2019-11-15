Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief|FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely|Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Fijians not stopped from fundraising|TC Yasa fails to dampen Fijian spirit|Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people|PS meets with shipping operators|Ministry purchases crops from affected farms|NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks|Help is on the way: PM|MOBA organize relief drive|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa|FNPF board approves TC Yasa withdrawal|Shipping service providers under the spotlight|
Full Coverage

Boxing

Chand plans for first 2021 boxing promotion

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 24, 2020 5:10 pm
Freddy Chand

Despite setbacks over the last two weeks, the Boxing Commission of Fiji is looking forward to more promotions next year.

One particular promoter is already planning his next event in three months.

His boxing event two weeks ago was heavily criticized for the absence of the heavyweight belt, but promoter Freddy Chand says he is not stepping back.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says his next promotion is expected to be held in March next year.

“Our main bout will be confirmed this week but obviously country’s top boxer will be in this show”.

Chand who organized two boxing events this year and adds his next one in March is likely to have some former stars lined up.

“Country’s top boxers mean Abhay Chand, Jese Ravudi, maybe we can see Alifereti Kauyaca, Joseph Kwadjo, James Singh, maybe some former boxers like Opeti Tagi return to the ring so that’s our plans”.

Fiji Heavyweight champion James Singh is expected to feature in first promotion of the New Year.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.