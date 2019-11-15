Home

Career-defining moment for Teofimo Lopez

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 16, 2020 12:35 pm
[Source: Essential Sports]

It will be a potentially career-defining bout for Teofimo Lopez Jr as he prepares to take on Vasyl Lomachenko this Sunday in the lightweight division at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lopez is one of the American that has targeted for a long time, constantly talking trash about Ukraine’s Lomachenko.

The undefeated Lopez will put his IBF lightweight title up against Lomachenko’s WBA, WBO and The Ring belts.

Article continues after advertisement

The fight that has been in the making for the past two years is ready to take the ring.

You can watch this fight LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. The boxing program starts at 2pm.

