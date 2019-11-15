Home

Boxing, UFC back in business in Las Vegas after state officials approve return

TVNZ
May 28, 2020 11:54 am
Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. [Source: TVNZ]

The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously agreed this morning to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks.

The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports that has been in place in Nevada since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC immediately confirmed its plans to stage a show without fans in attendance Sunday at the UFC Apex arena on its expansive corporate complex in Las Vegas, followed by the UFC 250 pay-per-view show at the same place June 7.

Top Rank is expected to hold fan-free boxing shows at the MGM Grand on June 10 and June 12.

