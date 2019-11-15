Boxing returns to Ba after more than 20 years

Boxing fans in Ba can expect fireworks in a few days’ time as the South Pacific Boxing Promotion has lined up big fights at the A D Patel College.

Promoter Fredy Chand says the two Fiji title fights are on the line together with an international contest for the main bout.

Chand says that Ba boxing fans also deserve this promotion.

“Ba fans have been waiting for this for quite a long time and if im not mistaken the last program that was in Ba was between Junior Birbal and Sakaraia Ve which was 21 years back exactly this year and on top of that the Ba boxers have been dominating on Western soil so Ba deserves to be hosting one of the best boxing promotion in Ba.”

He says that they are promising fans that come fight night there will be entertainment and knockouts as boxers have been preparing well.

Chand says they are confident of a packed crowd on the 29th of this month when the boxers square off.

The main bout for the night will be between Fiji’s Savenaca Naliva and Thailand’s Bordin Peepueh.