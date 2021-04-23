Boxing promotion postponed

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion program that was set to be held next month has been postponed.

Boxing Promoter Freddy Chand says due to the pandemic and restrictions in place, the committee has decided to call it off for the safety of everyone involved.

The event has been moved to July with the date still yet to be confirmed.

“We are urging all the boxers who have signed the contract, the program remains the same, the venue remains the same, all the boxers are requested to train on their own till we are given all clear by our government and medical authorities”.

Upcoming boxer Nathan Singh will be gunning for a knockout when he squares off against Farzan Ali Junior.

The main bout will be between Ronald ‘The Terminator’ Naidu and Jese ‘The Hitman’ Ravudi.

Rakuro Daunivavana will fight Joseph Kwadjo in the middleweight category.