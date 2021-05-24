Home

Boxing promotion deferred

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 12, 2022 4:22 pm
Subhash Appanna

The Boxing Commission has postponed the first boxing program of the year due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The program was due to be held on the 29th of this month.

Chairman Subhash Appanna says apart from the increasing national infections rate, some boxers have also tested positive for the virus and are isolating.

Some boxers from the west have also been affected by the recent flooding experienced this week which has also disrupted preparations for them.

Appanna says after consultations with the key stakeholders they have decided to move the program to a later date.

