Boxing Fiji to take a different approach in 2021

The development of more young boxers is the way to go for Boxing Fiji.

Boxing Fiji President Manasa Baravilala says in 2020, they have noticed a massive number of interests from junior boxers.

Baravilala says this year their main aim will be to focus on the youths and follow the lead of other countries who start their boxers at a young age.

“Cause one of the things that we’ve found was when Winston and Jone Davule went into the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Qualification, they were fighting opponents that had almost 200 amateur bouts and our guys were coming in with 23 and that’s not sufficient so we need to start them young”

Baravilala says in the past years they have always focused on boxers over 18, so this year they will be taking a different approach.

He says this new initiative has been boosted by interests from clubs in Caubati, Suva, Navosa, Lautoka.