Boxing Fiji starts Kids Program

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 12, 2021 10:50 am
The future of boxing lies with our children and for a sport that demands both mental and physical strength, getting involved at an early age is crucial. [Source: Boxing Fiji]

Boxing Fiji is conducting a week-long program involving eight to 18-year-olds as they try to learn more about the sport.

Trainer Osea Nanovu says one of the key aspects to excelling in boxing, is commitment.

He adds many boxers have fitness but lack the skills.

“We need skills because fitness it is easy to touch up on fitness. We need skilled coaches to come and train this guys to perfect their skills for them to compete on a higher level.”

More than 20 young boxers are part of the week-long program at the Commander Stanley Brown Gym in Walu Bay.

