Boxing Fiji impressed with Kids Program turnout

Forty young boxers graduated today from Boxing Fiji’s first ever Kids Program.

This was done over the week where aspiring boxers learnt key aspects and basic skills in the sport.

Boxing Fiji development manager Carson Young says the program has achieved its goal in terms of introducing boxing at a young age.

Young says he was impressed with the turnout especially as there was more female participation.

“We were able to at least get the actual number of female participants so as you probably would have witnessed we got a lot of young girls that’s experienced the sport”

Young adds the federation is looking to organize more kids programs during school holidays.

The program concluded today at the Commander Stan Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay.