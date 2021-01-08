Boxing Federation anticipates busy 2021 calendar

It looks like a busy first quarter of the year for Boxing Fiji as the federation has set out its 2021 calendar.

Kicking start the sporting year, the federation has organized the TJ’s Fiji Golden Gloves Championship which will be held in two weeks’ time.

Treasurer Ana Ledua says with the rise in the number of interests from boxers across the country, the federation has implemented new ideas.

Ledua says they want to boost the experience of its boxers so they may have more athletes competing in the international level.

“We’re looking at having weekly competitions especially for our teams in Suva and then slowly implement it to the teams in the west”

In between competitions, the federation has organized Youth programs for students as well as more referee and judges refresher courses.

Six programs are anticipated to be held from January to May this year.