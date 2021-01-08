Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Boxing

Boxing Federation anticipates busy 2021 calendar

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 9, 2021 1:17 pm
[SOURCE: BOXING FIJI]

It looks like a busy first quarter of the year for Boxing Fiji as the federation has set out its 2021 calendar.

Kicking start the sporting year, the federation has organized the TJ’s Fiji Golden Gloves Championship which will be held in two weeks’ time.

Treasurer Ana Ledua says with the rise in the number of interests from boxers across the country, the federation has implemented new ideas.

Article continues after advertisement

Ledua says they want to boost the experience of its boxers so they may have more athletes competing in the international level.

“We’re looking at having weekly competitions especially for our teams in Suva and then slowly implement it to the teams in the west”

In between competitions, the federation has organized Youth programs for students as well as more referee and judges refresher courses.

Six programs are anticipated to be held from January to May this year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.