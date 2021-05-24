Home

Boxing

Boxing Commission to tighten process

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 12:30 pm
Nepote Dawadawa [right] failed to return home following his fight in Australia over the weekend. [Source: Kings of Kombat]

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is left to answer some probing questions after boxer Nepote Dawadawa failed to return home following his fight in Australia over the weekend.

Dawadawa featured in a boxing program on Saturday and was supposed to return that night, however, he missed his flight.

BCF Chair Dr Subhash Appana says they understand Dawadawa did not make it to his hotel after the fight and he could have possibly changed his flight since his date of departure has passed.

Appana says this is the first time such an incident occurred and BCF will have to quickly find an answer on how to stop it.

“The bigger issue here is how do we prevent this from happening in the future. So that’s what BCF will be looking at. We’ll probably contract them or something, I don’t really know how we’ll do it. It’ll have to be legalized in some form of contractual manner.”

Appana adds the boxers are contracted to fight but there is no clause on that contract that prevents a fighter from absconding.

He says BCF will need to tighten its scrutinizing process.

