Boxing Commission calls for boxers understanding

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is urging boxers to access the assistance provided by the government as the sport struggles to stay afloat during these difficult times.

This is the view of Boxing Commission Chair, Subhash Appana after some boxers raised their concerns on why BCF is not assisting them during this pandemic.

One of the boxers, Joseph Kwadjo earlier said some of them rely on boxing for a living.

Kwadjo said he saw that soccer and rugby players are being assisted by their respective bodies but there was nothing about boxing.

Replying to FBC Sports questions, Appana says they understand the boxers concerns, however, they must also understand that the Commission operates within the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Appana says the Board makes decisions pertaining to boxing and the Chair executes it, but what boxers need to know is that the line of responsibility runs directly to the line Minister.

According to Appana, this structure was introduced because there had been too many scandals, disagreements and bickering within the boxing fraternity. The BCF Chair used the Fiji heavyweight title fight between Petero Qica and Napolean Taumoepeau in 2015 that never eventuated as an example.

He says fans waited until after midnight but no disciplinary action followed and Qica simply absconded to Australia.

The Boxing Commission has been allocated $30,000 for the new financial year which is released in four quarters, however, they have to prepare acquittals before accessing funds for the next quarter.

The expenses have to align with what was requested for a quarter and once the line Ministry and the Ministry of Economy are satisfied, a new request with planned expenditure for the next quarter has to be submitted.

He adds a contract is then drawn up and signed to ensure legal accountability for the forthcoming funds for the next quarter.

Appana adds other sporting entities like Fiji Football Association have more funds because they have access to different sources and does not operate as a line entity under a government Ministry like BCF.