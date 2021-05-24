Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|97.8% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|
Full Coverage

Boxing

Boxing Commission calls for boxers understanding

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 11, 2021 5:39 pm
Boxing Commission Chair, Subhash Appana.

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is urging boxers to access the assistance provided by the government as the sport struggles to stay afloat during these difficult times.

This is the view of Boxing Commission Chair, Subhash Appana after some boxers raised their concerns on why BCF is not assisting them during this pandemic.

One of the boxers, Joseph Kwadjo earlier said some of them rely on boxing for a living.

Article continues after advertisement

Kwadjo said he saw that soccer and rugby players are being assisted by their respective bodies but there was nothing about boxing.

Replying to FBC Sports questions, Appana says they understand the boxers concerns, however, they must also understand that the Commission operates within the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Appana says the Board makes decisions pertaining to boxing and the Chair executes it, but what boxers need to know is that the line of responsibility runs directly to the line Minister.

According to Appana, this structure was introduced because there had been too many scandals, disagreements and bickering within the boxing fraternity. The BCF Chair used the Fiji heavyweight title fight between Petero Qica and Napolean Taumoepeau in 2015 that never eventuated as an example.

He says fans waited until after midnight but no disciplinary action followed and Qica simply absconded to Australia.

The Boxing Commission has been allocated $30,000 for the new financial year which is released in four quarters, however, they have to prepare acquittals before accessing funds for the next quarter.

The expenses have to align with what was requested for a quarter and once the line Ministry and the Ministry of Economy are satisfied, a new request with planned expenditure for the next quarter has to be submitted.

He adds a contract is then drawn up and signed to ensure legal accountability for the forthcoming funds for the next quarter.

Appana adds other sporting entities like Fiji Football Association have more funds because they have access to different sources and does not operate as a line entity under a government Ministry like BCF.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.