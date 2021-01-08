Boxing championship to uncover new talents

The TJ’s Golden Gloves National Boxing Championship is anticipated to uncover new talent from youth boxers around the country.

Being the first event of 2021, the Fiji Boxing Federation had spent the past year developing new talent which will be showcased at next month’s big event.

President Manasa Baravilala says the tournament which was schedule to be held last year was shifted due to COVID-19.

[Source: Boxing Fiji]

He says the federation is trying to revive the sport, and this tournament is just the start of the many plans they have.

“Boxing is an important Olympic sport when the Olympic started in Greece boxing was one of the recent sports so the values that is in the Olympic sport that is what we want to show”.

Baravilala says the date set is fitting for the junior boxers.

“We came up with the end of February as the most appropriate time to prepare but also to get things out of the way and also to give the kids an opportunity to get back into training after Christmas period and prepare them to give their best at the golden gloves”.

The event is set to take place at the Stanley Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay.



