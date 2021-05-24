Boxer goes missing after fight

A Fijian boxer who fought in Australia on the weekend has failed to return home.

Nepote Dawadawa featured in a boxing program on Saturday and was supposed to return that night, however, he missed his flight.

FBC Sports has been reliably informed that Dawadawa absconded from the hotel after the fight.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Kings Combat]

Dawadawa went with Junior Saula and promoter Freddy Chand to Australia.

Saula returned on Saturday while Chand is in Australia to support Filimoni Naliva who will feature in the Sonny Bill Williams and Barry Hall program tonight.

Chand posted on his Facebook page on Saturday seeking assistance on Dawadawa’s whereabouts.

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is expected to comment on the issue today.

Meanwhile, three Fijians will be part of the SBW/Hall promotion tonight including Naliva, Sebastian Singh and Lepani Lebatia.