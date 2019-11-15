Belt will now be part of checklist says Boxing Commission

The Boxing Commission of Fiji says they have learnt a lot from in the last two weeks.

BCF came under the spotlight recently after Fiji’s heavyweight belt was not awarded to champion James ‘The Beast’ Singh following his win over Jonasa Kavika at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on the 12th of this month due to poor communication.

Yesterday Singh received his belt after 11 days and BCF chair Dr Subhash Appana says they now have a process in place to ensure what transpired two weeks ago doesn’t happen again.

‘We have made a lot of improvements in processes, now the belt is going to be a check listed item, which means we can’t miss it it’ll not fall through the cracks of the administrative processes so that’s taken care of, hopefully we will not have this kind of mishaps again’.

The current boxing commission was appointed in September 2019 led by Dr Appana ,Usman Lale, Eroni Loganimoce, Donny Yee and Litiana Loabuka have continued to work together to try and improve Professional boxing in Fiji.

In the last 15 months the commission has standardized referees and judges’ allowances; worked to ensure that all. Promoter fees are paid before an event is approved by BCF.

BCF has also ensured that promoters have guaranteed that the purse for scheduled boxers is set aside before events.