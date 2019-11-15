Anthony Joshua’s world title defence against Pulev postponed

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defense of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev has been postponed.

The fight was scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday the 20th June.

A statement from Joshua’s promoter Matchroom Boxing said a new date for the fight “was being worked on”.

Matchroom added it was “continuing to explore the possibility” of hosting the bout at the same venue at a later date.

Joshua has not fought since December when he gained a unanimous point victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia to regain his belts after losing to the American-Mexican in New York last June.

[Source: BBC Sports]