Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury talks begins

Talks are under way over a historic bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Representatives of the two heavyweight champs are in dialogue with venues keen to stage the fight in a bid to make clear how much money the contest could generate.

Neither side is negotiating monetary splits or wider demands at this stage.

But Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said they are “talking” about how a bout for all the heavyweight belts could happen.

BBC Sports reports that a source close to the discussions says the believe the fight “will happen” and confirmed talks are underway.