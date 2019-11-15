Joshua and Fury agree to two-fight deal

British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a blockbuster two-fight deal.

TVNZ reports that speculation about a much-anticipated fight between the duo has been steadily building since Fury dethroned Deontay Wilder to become WBC heavyweight champion.

Joshua then regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles by outpointing Andy Ruiz in their rematch last December.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn insists there are a number of obstacles to overcome but revealed the fighters are “in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight” and that their first meeting will take place next year.

Hearn said they are making great progress and there is still a lot to overcome.

Promoter Hearn add they are looking at venues and dates and it’s fair to say that Joshua and Fury are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.