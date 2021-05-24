Anthony Joshua changing coaching set-up

Anthony Joshua has met with several American-based trainers as he considers a shake-up to his coaching set-up.

This following his defeat by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk on the 26th of last month.

The British heavyweight has faced calls to part ways with long-time coach Rob McCracken since losing his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles to Usyk last month.

Article continues after advertisement

Joshua has met Virgil Hunter, Eddy Reynoso and Ronnie Shields in the US.

[Source: BBC Sport]