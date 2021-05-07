Home

Boxing

Alvarez wins with eighth-round stoppage

BBC Sport
May 9, 2021 5:57 pm
[Source: BBC SPORT]

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez produced a devastating uppercut to leave a distraught Billy Joe Saunders unable to rise from his stool after eight rounds of their world title unification bout.

Just as Saunders looked to be gaining a footing, the Mexican found a shot which caused an instant swelling over the British fighter’s right eye.

Saunders’ trainer called the bout off, with his fighter unable to see.

31-year-old, Saunders, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken eye socket, an injury which has proven difficult to overcome for the likes of British fighter Kell Brook in recent years.

