Alvarez wins with eighth-round stoppage
May 9, 2021 5:57 pm
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez produced a devastating uppercut to leave a distraught Billy Joe Saunders unable to rise from his stool after eight rounds of their world title unification bout.
Just as Saunders looked to be gaining a footing, the Mexican found a shot which caused an instant swelling over the British fighter’s right eye.
Saunders’ trainer called the bout off, with his fighter unable to see.
31-year-old, Saunders, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken eye socket, an injury which has proven difficult to overcome for the likes of British fighter Kell Brook in recent years.
