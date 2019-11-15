Home

Alvarez claims two 168-pound titles with decision

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk ktavi@fbc.com.fj | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 20, 2020 6:59 pm
[Source: Google]

Mexican Superstar Canelo Alvarez has won the WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles after beating Callum Smith today at Alamodome.

Alvarez won by a unanimous decision all three scorecard in convincing fashion (119-109, 119-109, 117-113).

Alvarez never gave his opponent a moment to breathe as he suffocated the longer and taller man throughout the fight.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite giving up nearly seven inches in height, Alvarez consistently found his way inside range and smashed Smith with hooks to the body and uppercuts through the guard.

