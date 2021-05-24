Home

All Joshua’s titles on the line

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:24 am
Anthony Joshua [left] and Oleksandr Usyk [Source: Evening Standard]

Britain will host its biggest fight in more than three years tomorrow when Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title showdown.

Joshua’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts will be on the line in front of an estimated 67,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will be the highest British boxing attendance since Joshua beat Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September 2018.

The 31-year-old Briton wants to become the undisputed heavyweight champion and knows defeat would wreck those hopes.

Speaking to the BCC, Joshua who has a record of 24 wins and one loss says he wants to enjoy every moment of his 11th successive world title fight.

Usyk is a 34-year-old from Ukraine who was an undisputed world champion at cruiserweight before moving up to the higher weight category.

[Source: BBC]

