Ali to avenge dad’s lose to Singh

Mohammed Ali is determined to seek revenge on Nathan Singh next year.

Singh had previously defeated Ali’s father, Junior Farzan Ali, in 2021.

Ali sees this as the perfect opportunity to settle the score with Singh and avenge his father’s loss from two years ago.

Mohammed Ali (left), Nathan Singh

Ali, hailing from Nadi, is confident that he will teach Singh, who trains in Australia, a valuable lesson come fight night.

“Even this guy over here has been talking a lot as well as well as my father’s revenge. I have been looking forward to this you know.”

The highly anticipated fight between the two is scheduled to take place in March under the Bluewater Boxing Promotions.