AJ seeks to reclaim world titles

[Source: CBS SPorts]

Anthony Joshua has arrived in Saudi Arabia with a goal to reclaim his status as heavyweight champion, seeking revenge against Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, however, will look to halt any aspirations Joshua has.

The Ukrainian is ready to defend the WBA, IBF and WBO titles he ripped from Joshua with a masterful points win in London last September.

Briton Anthony Joshua suffered just the second defeat of his career against Usyk last September.

Ukrainian Usyk is undefeated in his 19-fight professional career, while Joshua has two losses in 26 contests.

IBF, WBO, WBA (Super) and Ring magazine heavyweight titles on the line.

[Source: BBC]