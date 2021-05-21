Home

Boxing

2023 likely year for Joshua vs Fury match

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:36 pm
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury [Source: BBC]

The world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury might not happen until at least 2023.

Boxing expert Steve Bunce says the fight might be in December or even next year.

The all-British fight had looked set to take place in Saudi Arabia in August.

But it fell through when Deontay Wilder’s team won an arbitration hearing stating the American had a right to a third fight with Fury.

The much anticipated fight between Fury and Joshua would have seen the pair contest all four world titles for the first time in the sport’s history.

Fury is the WBC champion while Joshua has the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

[Source: BBC Sport]

