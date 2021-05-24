Home

Boxing

16 overseas fights in three months, no wins

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 17, 2022 12:16 pm
BCF Chair Dr Subhash Appana

The Boxing Commission of Fiji has set new requirements for boxers wanting to fight overseas because of the dismal performances of our fighters recently.

Since last December, 16 Fijian boxers fought overseas and none came back with a win.

BCF Chair Dr Subhash Appana has fired a warning shot to all boxers, trainers and relevant stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this week they’ve had to decline three overseas fight requests because of the short notices.

Dr Appana adds now they have put in new criteria for any bouts outside of Fiji.

“For any clearance to be processed we need two months advance notice, within those two months we will be working with the team that is preparing the boxer and so there will be a fitness test one month before departure and two weeks before departure”.

He says they’re disappointed with the recent results.

“We’ve had a couple of boys going down in one round, we’ve had issues with fitness, we’ve had issues with cornerman being too quick with the towel and we’ve had issues with weight”.

Meanwhile, another Fijian boxer Sebastian Singh will soon leave our shores and feature in an Australian boxing program in Sydney next Wednesday.

