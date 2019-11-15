Bowling on course for World  Outside Bowling Championship

The Muni Chand triples tournament has provided a much needed head start into preparation for the World Outside Bowling Championship.

Trio Sharol Mar, Loretta Kotoisuva and Elizabeth Moceiwai will represent the nation in the women’s triples division.

The men’s triples features Semesa Naiseruvatu, Kushal Pillay and Ravinesh Prasad.

Men’s skipper Naiseruvatu says the team will need to do more training to do well in the championship.

“I believe the more preparation, the more effort we put in to our practice the better for us. Also to get the best out of our players to get a formidable combination.”

The World Outside Bowling Championship will be held in Australia in three months’ time.