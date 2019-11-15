Bowling off to good start

First round of the Muni Chand triples tournament took off to a good start with many renowned bowlers around the country vying for the prestigious trophy.

Looking to defend the men’s trophy for the third time in a row, defending champion Semesa Naiseruvati says competition has been tough.

Working to execute the best combination, men’s triples defending champion Semesa Naiseruvati is hoping to come out victorious.

“I hope I win again so that I can defend three years in a row. Different leads and seconds, different combinations, I hope I continue to play consistent bowl and defend the Muni Chand trophy three years in a row.”

Naiseruvati adds he’s biggest competition are the new bowlers.

“It is competitive because they always want to beat the top bowlers especially the new ones that comes in. For them it’s about beating one for us which for them is a bonus. So you’ll have to be on your feet all the time and hopefully play consistent bowls.”

The nationals Coca Cola Muni Chand Triples tournament will continue tomorrow with the final rounds at the Suva Bowling Club.