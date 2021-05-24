Home

Sports

Bowling icon laid to rest

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 1, 2021 9:31 pm
[Source: FASANOC]

The Fiji Bowling sporting fraternity has lost one of Fiji’s bowling icons Abdul Kalim.

Kalim as he was known to his friends and colleagues started his bowling career in Ba in 1998.

He joined the Suva Bowling Club after competing in the social business house bowls competition the club ran.

Kalim first joined Team Fiji under the auspices of FASANOC when he was appointed to assist the Bowls Event Manager for the 2003 South Pacific Games that Fiji hosted.

He went on and managed and represented Team Fiji from 2006 to 2019 at the Commonwealth Games and Pacific Games.

He held the position of Secretary of the Fiji Bowling Association as it was known in the day from 2003.

In 2014 when the men’s and women’s associations merged as Bowls Fiji, Kalim was appointed the Interim Secretary for four years 2014-2018 and then General Secretary 2018-2019.

FASANOC President, Makartia Lenoa says Kalim was an avid bowler and a very reliable and responsible administrator and events organizer.

She adds the former national rep will be greatly missed and long remembered for his many contributions to the sport of bowls in Fiji as well as his services to FASANOC and Team Fiji.

Kalim was laid to rest last Tuesday.

