Bowling competition in Lautoka heats up

The Home and Living business houses bowling competition is shaping up to be an exciting one with the quarterfinals to be confirmed soon.

Committee member of the Lautoka Bowling Club Anjay Sharma says last night the last round was held at the FSC Bowling club after three weeks of competition.

Sharma says a total of eight teams have been participating which included a few national reps.

“People in the mindset they just say it’s an old people’s game but if you see around the tournament there are young bowlers which are playing good and this is the good interest we want to see around.”

He adds this is also the first bowling competition in Lautoka ever since restrictions were lifted and bowlers have been enjoying themselves.

The quarterfinals are expected to be played next Wednesday.