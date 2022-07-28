Bowlers ready to roll

The stakes are high now for our bowlers as they prepare to shine at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from this week.

With veteran bowlers Semesa Naiseruvati leading the Fiji contingent out as a flag bearer during the opening ceremony, the bowlers are getting the much-needed boost before day one.

Bowls Fiji President Phil Lacey says they have an experienced squad who are expected to deliver at the Games.

“Now we have high expectations for them, the team is fairly competent team by Fijian standards and with Semesa and Litia, David Aitcheson… these people are experienced in this kind of games, so the nerves whilst they are there, they’ll manage those nerves pretty quickly”

Lacey says the bowlers will need to deliver and at least have a podium finish

Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham begin tomorrow.