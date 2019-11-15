Bowlers ready for National Open Singles

The Suva Bowling Club is ready to host the 14th Raj Charan National Open Singles tomorrow.

The annual championship commemorates one of the pioneers of Fiji bowling.

The championship will see bowlers from around the country competing for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport.

Suva club president Samuela Tuikiliga says people can expect to see the likes of Rajnesh Prasad and Losalini Tukai back on the greens.

“Very high profile bowling that is going to be happening this weekend where all the top bowlers in Fiji will be here to play against each other or to rub shoulders on the green.”

There will be 30 men and 20 women taking part which includes current and former national reps.

The championship ends on Sunday with the winner walking away $1000.