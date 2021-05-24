Bowlers challenged to bring home a medal

Bowls Fiji has challenged the national squad members to try and win a medal at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Following the conclusion of the Grid Security National Pairs in Suva yesterday, Bowls Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey says Team Fiji Bowling is not going to the Games for the holiday but to bring back a medal.

He says the National Pairs results at the Suva Bowling Club in the last two days will be closely looked at by selectors.

“Results have been sent through to the Head Selector and selectors they’ll be looking at the cards and making their decisions and you all know there’s another Master Pairs tournament on the 8th and 9th(January) probably in Nadi, yet to be confirmed and then we have the second trials for the Fiji reps team later in January”.

Litia Tikoisuva and Losalini Tukai of Tamavua won the women’s pairs yesterday while Rajinesh Prasad and Kushal Pillay took out the men’s title.