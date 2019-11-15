Bower supports decision to postpone Tokyo Olympic Games

Team Fiji fully supports the decision made by the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Oceania, Africa, South America and other parts of the world, it is only fitting for the Games to be postponed.

“We really don’t know what the total number is exactly but we do know that there is an increase. Taking that into consideration and in all fairness to the athletes, it was the best way forward for them to postpone the event.”

Article continues after advertisement

With the date generally set on early summer of 2021, Bower says they will await the announcement of the new confirmed date.

The postponement came as a first for its kind in Olympic history.