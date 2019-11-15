Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|Cikobia goes into lockdown|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Health Officials reiterate importance of social distancing|Supreme Court sittings to be rescheduled|Council urges consumers to be vigilant|All five COVID-19 patients in stable condition|Lautoka Police HQ shutdown amidst COVID-19 scare|Health Ministry concerned with ongoing water disruption|36 flight attendants under investigation: Qiliho|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Sports

Bower supports decision to postpone Tokyo Olympic Games

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 6:04 am

Team Fiji fully supports the decision made by the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Oceania, Africa, South America and other parts of the world, it is only fitting for the Games to be postponed.

“We really don’t know what the total number is exactly but we do know that there is an increase. Taking that into consideration and in all fairness to the athletes, it was the best way forward for them to postpone the event.”

Article continues after advertisement

With the date generally set on early summer of 2021, Bower says they will await the announcement of the new confirmed date.

The postponement came as a first for its kind in Olympic history.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.