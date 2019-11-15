Bower emphasizes on sports development at Primary school level

Team Fiji Chef de mission Patrick Bower says they are emphasizing on sports development at Primary school level.

He made this comment as teams gear up to prepare for their respective 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualification rounds.

Bower also reiterated that any sporting body is given ample time to prepare for any tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

He gave an example of the All Blacks team in a very interesting way.

“You can’t tell me that the All Blacks just jump into place once they are out of high school, they have started right from the Primary School where they have a wonderful physical education program linked with the training of those who are interested in Rugby, Netball and so forth, and it comes right through, so planning is critical.”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin from Friday the 24th of July and end on Sunday the 9th of August next year.

Only two teams from Fiji have so far qualified for the tournament.

The two include the Fiji men’s and women’s sevens teams.