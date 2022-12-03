Bower awarded Olympic Order

Well-known sports administrator Patrick Bower has been awarded the Fiji Olympic Order.

Bower has contributed immensely to Fiji Sports being an administrator, volunteer and supporter.

Bower was Team Fiji’s Chef de Mission to Tokyo 2020 where Team Fiji won their second Gold Medal in Rugby 7s and Fiji’s first bronze medal contributed by Fijiana 7s.

He says he is honored to be the Fiji Olympic Order Recipient.

“At the end of the day it’s not about ourselves, it’s about what we’re going to give to those who are working with sports and those who are building onto those sports and athletes who will be our leaders of the country tomorrow.”

The Fiji Olympic Order was introduced in 2001 to recognize and honor the great work that the sports entourage do to make it all possible for our Fiji athletes to perform and excel on the world stage.