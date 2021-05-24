Botitu, Tuimaba back in 7s action as Fiji records another win

Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba made their presence known in the Oceania 7s helping Fiji thrash Oceania 33-5 today.

Fiji was the first to score with Kitione Taliga show chasing some impressive footwork to sprint over for a try.

The combination of Tuimaba and Botitu helped Iosefo Masi to score Fiji’s second try just before halftime.

A break from Tuimaba just after break gave way to Botitu to extend Fiji’s lead to 21-nil.

Oceania pulled one back just minutes after to close the gap to 21-5 with two minutes left on the clock.

Fiji ended the match with two tries from Kavekini Tabu and Waisea Nacuqu to conclude the game at 33-5.

Fiji will face New Zealand at 8.07pm today.