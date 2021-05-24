Rugby
Botitu, Tuimaba back in 7s action as Fiji records another win
June 27, 2021 2:57 pm
Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba made their presence known in the Oceania 7s helping Fiji thrash Oceania 33-5 today.
Fiji was the first to score with Kitione Taliga show chasing some impressive footwork to sprint over for a try.
The combination of Tuimaba and Botitu helped Iosefo Masi to score Fiji’s second try just before halftime.
A break from Tuimaba just after break gave way to Botitu to extend Fiji’s lead to 21-nil.
Oceania pulled one back just minutes after to close the gap to 21-5 with two minutes left on the clock.
Fiji ended the match with two tries from Kavekini Tabu and Waisea Nacuqu to conclude the game at 33-5.
Fiji will face New Zealand at 8.07pm today.
