Rugby

Botitu, Tuimaba back in 7s action as Fiji records another win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 27, 2021 2:57 pm

Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba made their presence known in the Oceania 7s helping Fiji thrash Oceania 33-5 today.

Fiji was the first to score with Kitione Taliga show chasing some impressive footwork to sprint over for a try.

The combination of Tuimaba and Botitu helped Iosefo Masi to score Fiji’s second try just before halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

A break from Tuimaba just after break gave way to Botitu to extend Fiji’s lead to 21-nil.

Oceania pulled one back just minutes after to close the gap to 21-5 with two minutes left on the clock.

Fiji ended the match with two tries from Kavekini Tabu and Waisea Nacuqu to conclude the game at 33-5.

Fiji will face New Zealand at 8.07pm today.

 

