Bodybuilding couple raises the bar

[Photo: Supplied]

Reigning Fiji Men’s Physique champion Jordan Pillay and his wife Jamie Mitchell are onto bigger and better things.

The couple competed in the Auckland Bodybuilding Championship recently with Pillay finishing third and Mitchell fifth in her category.

Mitchell says it was an experience worth taking having to leave their three-year-old daughter behind to compete in New Zealand.

“Every single moment I’m training or every time I’m away from her I always feel that we are not spending enough time but at the same time, we give our 100 percent effort every time we are away from her to make it worth it.”

The championship sparked an interest in the couple to move a level higher and Pillay says he’s planning to compete in the classic division.

“The men’s physique division is over for me now and i like to jump into the classic division so the next time I step into an international event in New Zealand, i could be in classic physique and locally it would be the open men’s bodybuilding.”

The couple are taking a year break to bulk up in the off-season while preparing for the upcoming one.