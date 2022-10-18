Bodybuilders on a recruiting mission

The Metro Gym bodybuilding team is on a mission to attract more interests and grow the sport in Fiji.

After a long two years break, the bodybuilding fraternity is finally back on stage to prepare for the upcoming national and international shows.

Reigning Miss Fiji Elizabeth Maki says lack of interest is still an issue and that’s one thing the Metro Gym bodybuilders want to focus on.

“There’s not a lot of women that get into the sport because of cultural barriers and other things but I think if we had a good committee and good support system for new athletes and educating young people about the sport so that they can go about it the right way.”

Fiji’s bodybuilders are gearing up for the Pacific Games trials on December 8th.