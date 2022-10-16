Bodybuilders gear up for national trials

The Metro Gym bodybuilding team is on course with its preparations for the upcoming national trials where a team will be selected for the Pacific Games in 2023.

The team consists of some of the best in the sport including reigning Mr Fiji Inoke Ligairi, Miss Fiji 2020 Elizabeth Maki and veteran Jale Qasevakatini who is also their coach.

Qasevakatini says preparations started in January as they count down to the trials on December 8th.

“The aim here is to get gold for Fiji, especially the upcoming bodybuilders particularly the new players so they can have a try at the international level to get gold for Fiji.”

Qasevakatini says they are also preparing for the Mr Fiji competition which returns after a lapse of two years”.

They are also calling on bodybuilders who wish to be part of the trials to join their team in preparation.