BMS out to claim Suva Zone 1 girl’s title

Ballantine Memorial School heads into the Suva Zone one meet with one goal in mind.

The all-girls school were the 2018 girl’s champion but lost the title in 2019.

They fell short last year by two gold medals to Namosi Secondary School, a loss still fresh in the minds of the officials and athletes.

Sports Coordinator Bereta Laqere says this year they are focused on getting the title back to Delainavesi.

“BMS was the champion in 2018, not 2019 and that’s what we are working hard to achieve, to retain the girls title.”

The school held its inter-house meet today with Lami High School.

Laqere says this is an ideal build-up to the zone as the players are pushed to another level.