BMS and Namosi Secondary lead medal tally

Ballantine Memorial School has taken the lead in the Suva Zone 1 Girl’s division medal tally.

The school from Delainavesi is leading with three 3 gold, 2 silver and three bronze medals.

Namosi Secondary School is on second also with three gold and 2 silver.

Namosi scooped their third gold medal in the open girls 3000 meters event this morning through a powerful run by Roela Kaloumaira.

Assemblies of God is at third place with 1 gold.

The goal came from Tiare Colovuli in the Senior Girls High Jump event.

In the boys division, Namosi Secondary school stamped their mark in the 3000 open boy’s meters to bag in their third gold and secure their lead in the boys’ medal tally.

Namosi sits at first place with 3 gold and 2 silver.

Ratu Sukuna is at second place with 2 gold and 1 silver while Nasinu Secondary sits at third place with 1 gold and 1 silver.

You can catch all the live action of the Suva Zone 1 meet on FBC Sports.